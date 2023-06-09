Check child labour, begging, DC tells task force members

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahar, June 8

To check the menace of child labour and begging, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa has asked members of the District Task Force on Child Labour and Begging to be vigilant on violations and take strict action against the offenders.

Chairing a meeting of the District Task Force, DC Randhawa said an awareness campaign would also be launched before starting the enforcement drive.

Alerting all government officials and residents of the district, he said that no one should promote child labour and begging in residences as well as near places of work. He said that as per the law, anyone less than 18 years of age can’t be allowed or forced to work as a labourer.

Moreover, under Section 77 and 78 of the Juvenile Justice Act, if any drug is given to a child or a minor, the person who does so shall be liable to imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years and a fine which may extend to Rs 1 lakh. He said that any information related to child labour or begging can be shared on the Child Helpline number 1098 and District Child Protection Office on 01823-222322.

District Child Protection Officer Kanchan Arora said that an action plan has been chalked out to create awareness. By roping in the Child Protection Committees and NGOs, a mass awareness drive would be launched, she said.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the Executive Officers of the Municipal Councils to be alert about child labour and begging in their respective areas and take action if someone violates the law.