Check illegal sale of potato seeds, DC tells officials

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 26

Taking a serious note of the memorandum submitted by the farmers’ association, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Saturday directed the officials to launch a crackdown on the illegal sale of potato seeds in the district. He also asked the officials to ensure registration of FIRs against those selling these unauthorised seeds while launching a special checking drive at cold stores across the district.

The DC said it has come to his knowledge that some people are indulging in the illegal activity of selling unauthorized potato seeds by exporting such seeds from other states. He said the sub division level joint teams of civil administration, Agriculture Department and Horticulture Department under the supervision of SDMs concerned have been formed with immediate effect so that an extensive checking drive at cold storages in the district could be launched at the earliest.

Thori also stated that the FIRs would be registered in such cases and any kind of laxity in this task would be highly unwarranted.