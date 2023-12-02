Chess player Mallika Handa selected for deaf Olympics, but her struggle continues

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, December 1

Tired and helpless of demanding jobs from the government, Mallika Handa (28), a hearing and speech-impaired chess champion from the district, had decided never to play the game again, but a true sportsperson has a never-die spirit; and in case of Mallika, this has proved to be true.

Although her struggles and demands are still the same, she has achieved another milestone. She has been selected for the winter deaf Olympics that will be held in Turkey in two months.

Handa had given trials for the same in Indore and come back from there on November 30. “Now, she has two months to practise for the event. But, look at the irony, like always she would have to practise on her own, without any coach provided by the department,” mother of Mallika complained. The parents of Mallika apprised that the chess champion had such a dedication that she would now remain confined to her room practising day and night.

Mallika’s mother added, “For years Mallika has been a demanding job. No one can understand the pain we are going through. Every time we meet a minister or a leader, we are given false promise, but nobody cares,” the mother shared her anguish.

She added that recently they has met the Union Minister on the same issue. He had promised that he would take up the matter personally with CM Bhagwant Mann. “I want her to marry too. But Mallika tells me what she will do after marriage if she doesn’t have a job, she wants to be independent. Also, after all these years what has she gained,” the mother had earlier shared. Now, the parents just want to personally meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to find some solution to the problem.

Mallika was recently awarded the National Youth Award by the Ministry of Youth and Affairs and Sports. Handa last played in August last year and won a gold medal.

#Chess