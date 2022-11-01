Chhath ends with offerings to rising sun

Phagwara,October 31
Thousands of devotees worshipped the sun on the banks of river Sutlej and other water bodies in Phagwara, Goraya, Phillaur, Bilga, Noormahal and Nakodar areas on Sunday morning. The ‘puja’ concluded after offering ‘arghya’ to the rising sun, ending the four-day Chhath festival.
People started rushing to nearby water bodies from early morning. Devotees observed fast and prepared traditional offerings like coconut, banana and seasonal fruits in ‘soop’ (bamboo trays). Union Minister of State Som Parkash, Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, former minister Joginder Singh Maan, Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary and Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary greeted the people. They described the ‘Chhath Puja’ as a festival of prosperity and joy.
