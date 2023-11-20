Chhath Puja: Over 40,000 migrants offer ‘ark’ to setting sun in Phagwara

Phagwara, November 19
Around 40,000 migrants, mostly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, offered ‘ark’ to the setting sun along the waters of Chachoki distributary during the Chhath Puja celebrations here this evening. Thousands of migrants performed rituals along the Sutlej at Phillaur.
The water was streamed in specially for the occasion as the canal otherwise had been dry for the past several years with shrubs, filth and litter strewn in and around.
The water was also provided to Chachoki canal in Phagwara from a tube well installed near the canal in 2014. A mela-like atmosphere prevailed at the Chachoki canal on the periphery of Phagwara.
Politicians from various parties also thronged the venues to celebrate Chhath Puja.
Chhath is marked by rigorous fasting for two days during which even drinking of water is prohibited.
After the ‘ark’ to the setting Sun, a religious ceremony called ‘kosi’ would be held in homes with puja and Chhath hymns. Then ‘ark’ would be offered to the rising sun tomorrow after which the fast would be broken.
