Child killed, 5 hurt in mishap

Garhshankar, May 23
A 6-year-old child riding pillion on a scooter with his mother died in a collision with a car at Panam village in Garhshankar this evening. Five more persons, including the child’s mother and the car driver were injured.
The Garhshankar SHO reached the spot and admitted the injured to Civil Hospital Garhshankar. The police are investigating the accident.
