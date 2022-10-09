Child labour: No FIR yet against potato farm owner

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, October 8

The Kapurthala police are yet to register an FIR in connection with the potato farm child labour case. The case pertains to the rescue of a minor boy from the potato fields in Sial, Kapurthala.

Kapurthala SDM Lal Vishwas Bains, in a letter issued to the SHO of the Sadar police station on October 7, had demanded the registration of an FIR against the owner of the farm from where the child was rescued, but the police seem to have got cold feet.

SSP Navneet Singh Bains said: "An FIR cannot be filed unless there is a formal complaint to the Labour Department. The proceedings can only be initiated through the District Child Labour Officer

The Kapurthala police argued that involving the Labour Department would be the right step forward, as per the protocol.

Notably, the farm owner has coughed up Rs 84,000 in unpaid wages to the minor boy. The amount was deposited into account of the boy’s mother through the Labour Department. The raid was conducted on the basis of an FIR lodged at the Bela police station in Bihar (Sitamarhi dsitrict) against agents Bigan Rai and Mishri Rai - who had trafficked the child from Bihar to Punjab. The rescued boy has alleged there were 15 more children employed there in the farms.

Kapurthala SDM Bains said, “I have already written to the police, calling for the registration of an FIR in the case. The name of the farm owner has also been mentioned in the letter.”

An FIR should be registered under all relevant sections, including those of the Bonded Labour Act, the SDM suggested. “I am sure the police will file an FIR soon. If any additional report or information is needed from my side, I’d be happy to furnish it to police,” added SDM Bains.

Kapurthala SSP Navneet Singh Bains said, “An FIR cannot be filed unless there is a formal complaint to the Labour Department. The proceedings can only be initiated though the District Child Labour Officer based on an inquiry by them. The SDM has sent his report but we have to abide by the protocol. We are also ascertaining whether, legally, an FIR can be lodged by us. We have not found any other child labour yet. But the police will continue conducting raids to find the missing children.”