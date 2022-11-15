Children remember ex-pm Nehru

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Students from five schools of the Innocent Hearts (GMT, Loharan, Diwali, Nurpur, KPT Road) celebrated Chacha Nehru's birthday with great fervour as Children's Day. The little ones of Innokids - The Pre-Primary School dressed up as Chacha Nehru looked very attractive. Children took part in patriotic poems and singing activities with great enthusiasm. The kids took part in the games like ball holder, balloon race, elephant with rings, paper plate and many more. A special assembly was organised where the students were told about life of Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru and his various contributions and students recited poems. On this occasion, card making activity was conducted for the students. The students of Grades VII and VIII, wrote essays on Children's Day.

St soldier students showcase talent

St Soldier Group of Institutions held Children's Day celebrations by organising an annual fete at St Soldier Main Campus in which around 42,000 young students, around 2500 staff members and parents of students participated. Fete was inaugurated by Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, Chairman of Secred Heart School Sunil Chopra, Vice-Chairperson of Gurukul School Sushma Handa, Managing Directors, Col RK Khanna, Prof Manhar Arora. Students displayed their art by participating in healthy baby show, fancy dress, modelling, giddha, bhangra, choreography, dance etc. competitions. In the art and craft exhibition, the exhibition based on the theme of saving environment, best out of waste etc. was the main centre of attraction. Apart from this, around 100 food stalls, games stalls and big and small swings were set up. Students displayed their art by presenting giddha, bhangra, dance, etc.

Annual Prize Distribution at mgn

MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, organised 46th Annual Prize Distribution Function with splendour. The theme of the event was ‘Antt Se Aagaaz Tak’ highlighting the journey through corona and mankind’s victory over it. School headboy Jugadh Singh presented a vote of thanks.

Children’s Day celebration

The children’s Day was celebrated with great gusto and fervour at Mayor World School. A special assembly was conducted for the students. Deputy Vice Principal Charu Trehan and Headmistress Aarti Gulati were the comperes of the day while teachers of the school entertained the students with varied interesting activities. The programme commenced with beautiful and motivational words articulated by Vice Chairperson Neerza Mayor. The parody presented by the teachers of Grade XI and XII enthralled the students. Mayor Galaxy also organised a movie show for its students showcasing ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ followed by a statue dance. Music, dance, games and delectable food made them buoyant and ecstatic.

Tributes paid to India's first PM

Paying tribute to the great leader and India’s first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on his 133rd birth anniversary, Sanskriti KMV School held events for the children. Fun games, poem recitation, singing and dancing was a great pleasure for them. The most enjoyed event was the musical chair, which made them dart in thrill. The school campus wore a visible radiance of happiness. Rachna Monga, Principal, in her special moments spent with the children, blessed them. She shared her message that children can be the real future of the nation, only if they get their due care, love, values and good education under the blessed hands of their parents, school and the society.

Fun and frolic for childern

Fun and Frolic was at the pinnacle in the celebrations of Children’s Day organised in the premises of HMV Collegiate Sr Sec School under the able stewardship of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen. The day was cherished in utter merriment with the participation of the students in nukkad natak as well as in Ad Mad show in which they showcased their immense potential. Home Science Department put up stalls of delectable eatables to spice up the taste buds of everyone present there. School Coordinator Mrs Meenakshi Sayal congratulated the students on Children's Day and said that this day connected us to roots of our rich and glorious history and inspires the students to develop holistically and become responsible citizens of the nation. The stage was conducted by Sukriti.

Kids have field day at dips schools

Songs like 'Lakddi ki kathi, kathi pe ghoda', 'Nanha munha rahi hoon', 'Hum bhi agar bachche hote' etc songs were sung by the children, teachers in all the schools of DIPS chain. Kids came dressed like Chacha Nehru, some cute animals, fruits, Indian freedom fighters. Various fun games were organized by the teachers for the children. MD of DIPS chain of schools Tarwinder Singh and CEO Monika Mandotra while congratulating all the children on this day asked them to enjoy their childhood to the fullest as these moments never come again in life.

Magic show at guru amar dass

Guru Amar Dass Public School celebrated Children’s Day to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. An inter-class cooking without fire competition was conducted from Grade 6 to Grade 10 in which students participated enthusiastically. Magic show was shown to the students. Various stalls of eatables were also set up and the programme concluded with bhangra. Ajit Singh Sethi, President, Dr Aparana Mehta, Principal, and Dr Sonika Singh, Vice Principal, encouraged the students to walk on the path of Chacha Nehru and blessed them all.