Children Science Congress ends; now it’s over to Ahmedabad

Jalandhar, December 23

The Children Science Congress (CSC) is a unique platform created at the PAN-India level to provide opportunities to school science students for understanding societal challenges and exploring scientific solutions.

Punjab State Council for Science & Technology (PSCST) in collaboration with SCERT, Department of School Education, Punjab, organised the state-level CSC 2022 from December 21-23 at DAV University. As many as 139 projects were presented based on theme ‘Understanding Ecosystem for Health & Well Being’. Of these, 103 projects were from rural areas. A total of 278 students participated in the event. A total of 149 teachers, who had provided mentorship to the students during the conceptualization, experimentation, and findings, also participated.

The projects were evaluated by a team of six experts. In total, 16 best projects (eight in senior and junior categories each) were selected and the winners will now be participating at the national-level CSC to be held in Ahmedabad.

Dr. Shruti Shukla, State Coordinator, Environment, Punjab School Education Department was the chief guest. She exhorted the students to identify problems that are harming the local ecosystem. Rahul Tewari, Secretary, of Science, Technology Environment, Punjab, and Dr Jatinder Kaur Arora, Executive Director, Punjab State Council for Science and Technology in their special messages encouraged the students solve the local societal problems.

16 projects selected for national event

