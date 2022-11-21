Children with disability show grit, determination at school games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 20

Grit, determination and steely resolve was on display at the recently held block-level school games for special children in Jalandhar. Giving their best, never for a moment the participants let their disabilities come in the way of their performance.

Even though participants suffered from hearing and speech impairment, dwarfism and intellectual disability, they participated with great enthusiasm. Wheelchair-bound children during the shot put event came up with inspiring performances.

Rekha, a hearing- and speech-impaired girl, won a gold medal in the 100-m race. She is a student of Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Jandiala. Rekha’s father is no more. Her mother is also hearing-impaired. Rekhas’s brother runs the family by doing labour in a small shop. Rakesh, an inclusive education volunteer who took Rekha along with other special children to the games, said he was overwhelmed to look at Rekha’s performance. “Last year too, she had reached the district level. I am sure that she would excel if trained properly,” he said.

Ravi Kishan, a hearing-impaired boy won a medal in the badminton event. Jobanpreet (in the intellectual disability category) won prize in the 50-m walk. Bhupinder, a visually impaired boy, won a prize in the shotput. These students are from resource room at Bhangala.

Inclusive education resource teacher Ashok said the process was to check and monitor the skills in the children. “These kids are talented and eager to learn. It is so satisfying to see them grow,” he said.