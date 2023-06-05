 ‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years : The Tribune India

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Drugs easily available in mohalla: Neighbours

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

An inconsolable mother of Satnam Singh in Phillaur on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 4

The lives of two brothers were snuffed out in close sucession due to the scourge of drugs at Mohalla Santokhpura in Phillaur. over one and a half years after his elder brother died of an overdose of ‘chitta’, Santokhpura resident Satnam Singh also succumbed to drug overdose on Saturday, leaving his hapless family grappling with two sons’ deaths in two years.

Satnam Singh, alias Bhindi, aged between 30 and 35, died on Saturday. He was a father of three children. His eldest son is 11 years old. A daily wage labourer, Satnam Singh, had been addicted to drugs for the past several years. His family said they were fed up of his drug abuse and had asked him many times where he was buying them from, but evinced no satisfactory reply.

Sobbing inconsolably, his 65-year-old mother said Satnam was scared his family would approach the peddler, if he told them.

His mother Jasvinder Kaur said Satnam had taken a chitta injection after which his health started deteriorating and he lay down. When asked if he was feeling unwell, he told his mother he would be fine in some time. However, Satnam never got up.

Both the family and neighbours said drugs were easily available in the mohalla. Laying lanter meshes for a living, the family also said despite his meagre earnings, they were also sick of him spending his money on drugs. This also caused regular fights at home. The family and the neighbours demanded that those selling drugs be apprehnded and action taken against them.

Phillaur SHO Harjinder Singh said no FIR had been filed in the case as the family had not pressed any charges or complaint with the police. — TNS

Worked as labourer

Satnam Singh

Satnam Singh, alias Bhindi, aged between 30 and 35, died on Saturday. He was a father of three children. His eldest son is 11 years old. A daily wage labourer, Satnam Singh, had been addicted to drugs for the past several years. His mother Jasvinder Kaur said Satnam had taken a chitta injection after which his health deteriorated and he died.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian-origin father-son duo arrested for assaulting, exploiting teenage girls in Canada

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at Opposition leaders, calls them 'ek thaali ke chhatte battee'; Sidhu retorts

3
Nation

Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired

4
Entertainment

Big-screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94; PM Modi pays tributes

5
Haryana

Viral video: Gurugram edtech firm 'locks' employees; company responds

6
Nation

Odisha train tragedy: Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

7
Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

8
Nation

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

9
Punjab

540-MW Goindwal Sahib thermal plant on the block

10
Business

RBI likely to maintain pause on interest rate as inflation moves southwards: Experts

Don't Miss

View All
Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Top News

Wrestlers’ protest: Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh meet Home Minister Amit Shah, share concerns

Wrestlers’ protest: Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh meet Home Minister Amit Shah, share concerns

No decision was reached at the meeting, said a source

Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

Focus on various key aspects of India-US defence ties and th...

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

Miscreants hurled abuses at gunmen in the vehicle and even h...

Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti

Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti

The SDRF team found the body of female pilgrim, Kamaljit Kau...

Odisha triple train crash: Railways resume passenger trains services on tracks in Balasore

Odisha triple train crash: Railways resume passenger trains services on tracks in Balasore

Puri Vande Bharat passes through accident site after tracks ...


Cities

View All

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Philanthropist Bhagat Puran Singh's profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Nihangs scuffle with cops at Taran Wala bridge, case filed

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Chandigarh: Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Chandigarh: Dog electrocuted by livewire in fence, house occupant booked

2 Himachal-based drug suppliers among 3 held

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

Over 30 held as security guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida

2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

Bihar woman found dead in Delhi's Narela

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

591 stubble-burning cases in district so far

Cleaner murders driver, sets body on fire

Open House: Do you see more accountability and transparency in the government offices now?

Meet the wildlife guardians — munshi, driver, daily wager & 3 helpers

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Two groups clash over trivial issue

Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala

Over 70 units of blood collected