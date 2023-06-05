‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 4

The lives of two brothers were snuffed out in close sucession due to the scourge of drugs at Mohalla Santokhpura in Phillaur. over one and a half years after his elder brother died of an overdose of ‘chitta’, Santokhpura resident Satnam Singh also succumbed to drug overdose on Saturday, leaving his hapless family grappling with two sons’ deaths in two years.

Satnam Singh, alias Bhindi, aged between 30 and 35, died on Saturday. He was a father of three children. His eldest son is 11 years old. A daily wage labourer, Satnam Singh, had been addicted to drugs for the past several years. His family said they were fed up of his drug abuse and had asked him many times where he was buying them from, but evinced no satisfactory reply.

Sobbing inconsolably, his 65-year-old mother said Satnam was scared his family would approach the peddler, if he told them.

His mother Jasvinder Kaur said Satnam had taken a chitta injection after which his health started deteriorating and he lay down. When asked if he was feeling unwell, he told his mother he would be fine in some time. However, Satnam never got up.

Both the family and neighbours said drugs were easily available in the mohalla. Laying lanter meshes for a living, the family also said despite his meagre earnings, they were also sick of him spending his money on drugs. This also caused regular fights at home. The family and the neighbours demanded that those selling drugs be apprehnded and action taken against them.

Phillaur SHO Harjinder Singh said no FIR had been filed in the case as the family had not pressed any charges or complaint with the police. — TNS

Worked as labourer

Satnam Singh

Satnam Singh, alias Bhindi, aged between 30 and 35, died on Saturday. He was a father of three children. His eldest son is 11 years old. A daily wage labourer, Satnam Singh, had been addicted to drugs for the past several years. His mother Jasvinder Kaur said Satnam had taken a chitta injection after which his health deteriorated and he died.