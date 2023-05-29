 Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried : The Tribune India

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Accumulation of garbage & debris raises fears of effects on fields during paddy cultivation

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Bist Doab Canal, which provides crucial water support to several villages, lies in a state of neglect in Jalandhar district. Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 28

Farmers in the Doaba region are becoming increasingly worried about the deteriorating condition of the Bist Doab Canal, which stretches from Ropar to the Sutlej. The canal has been a vital lifeline for agricultural activities in the area, playing a significant role in the region’s Green Revolution. However, their concerns have intensified this year due to the negligence of the authorities concerned in cleaning the canal, resulting in visible garbage and debris accumulation.

As the paddy season draws near, farmers fear the detrimental effects of the canal’s uncleanness on their fields. The impending threat of debris and waste getting lodged in the channels poses a serious risk to proper irrigation. The paved structure of the canal, designed to facilitate efficient water distribution, would be compromised if the garbage is not promptly removed on time.

Gurkripal Singh, who cultivates paddy on 10 fields near the canal, relies exclusively on canal water for irrigation. He expressed his disappointment over the delay in the cleaning process, as the canal department typically initiates cleaning operations in May. “However, this time, the cleaning is yet to commence, causing great distress among we farmers who rely on the canal’s water supply”, he added.

Hardot Singh, another farmer, echoed similar concerns and highlighted the collective frustration of the local farming community. “The impact of the uncleaned canal extends beyond the primary canal itself, as it also affects several branch canals that provide crucial water support to villages such as Kalra, Daroli, Padhiana, Goraya, Muthada, and Malsian in Jalandhar district. The farmers in these areas rely on the canal’s water to cultivate various crops,” he added.

He added that the pollution of the canal is not solely attributed to garbage accumulation but also to the unfortunate practice of disposing of religious items into its waters. “This further exacerbates the degradation of water quality, compounding the challenges faced by farmers,” Hardot said.

Meanwhile, Davinder Singh, XEN, Irrigation, informed that the cleaning operation was initiated a month ago and is currently progressing at a steady pace. He mentioned that the cleaning work commenced from Ropar and will eventually extend to the city areas.

Singh also mentioned that they have approached the Municipal Corporations, regarding the cleaning process, particularly in city areas where the canal is mostly covered with garbage. They have requested the assistance of tractor-trolleys and even JCBs to effectively remove the debris. He assured the farmers that there is no need to worry, as an ample water supply will be released. However, when contacted, Abhijeet Kaplish, the MC Commissioner Jalandhar, stated that no one from the Irrigation Department has approached the MC yet regarding the cleaning of the canal, and nor does he know when the cleaning of the canal will start in the city.

Approached MC for cleaning purpose

We have approached the MCs in city areas where the canal is mostly covered with garbage. We have requested the assistance of tractor-trolleys and JCBs to remove debris from the canal. — Davinder Singh, XEN, Irrigation

No information from irrigation dept yet

No one from the Irrigation Department has approached the MC yet regarding the cleaning of the canal. Nor do I know when the cleaning of the canal will start in the city. — Lakhwinder Singh, senior postman

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

2
Punjab

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

3
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

4
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s first barsi: ‘Paath’ held at the murder spot in Jawaharke village, mother Charan Kaur participates

6
Nation

'Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people': Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

7
Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

8
Nation

RJD equates new Parliament building design with 'coffin', draws BJP's ire

9
Punjab

Meet Gurbachan Singh: Cop by the day, anti-drug crusader by the evening

10
Nation

Wrestlers' protest: FIR against organisers, others on charges of rioting, obstructing public servant

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Grand ceremony begins in morning with havan, multi-faith pra...

33 'terrorists' killed in encounters since May 3, counter-insurgency op on: Manipur CM

33 'terrorists' killed in encounters since May 3, counter-insurgency op on: Manipur CM

Erdogan to continue ruling Turkey for a third decade

Erdogan to continue ruling Turkey for a third decade

7 students die in road accident in Guwahati

7 students die in road accident in Guwahati

The incident takes place in Jalukbari area

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...


Cities

View All

~5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Harike gharials in Pakistan? World Wildlife Fund-India looking at evidence

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

Delhi High Court sentences 2 PWD officials to jail for contempt

Arvind Kejriwal meets ex-minister Satyendar Jain in hospital

Girl student alleges rape by tutor; cops launch manhunt

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Will revise doctors’ pay scale: Health Minister

Son of security guard gets paid internship in Amazon

Kapurthala surpasses wheat purchase target by 20%

17-yr-old drowns in canal while bathing

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured