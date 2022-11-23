Choti Baradari robbery case cracked with arrest of four

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 22

The city police have cracked the robbery case in which six armed persons posing as Excise Department officials entered a house and robbed cash and jewellery by holding a woman and her daughter hostage at Choti Baradari here last month. The police have arrested four persons in the case while two of their accomplices are still on the run.

Had posed as excise officials On October 14, six armed persons posing as Excise Department officials entered a house at Choti Baradari. They held a woman and her daughter hostage and made away with cash and jewellery

The cops have recovered Rs 8 lakh cash, a gold chain and ring, a Fortuner, an Activa and weapons, including a sword and datar, used in the crime

Those arrested have been identified as Ranjit Singh, alias Kaka, a resident of Phagwara; Rajveer Kaith, a resident of Mauli village in Phagwara; Lovepreet Singh, alias Labha; and Sukhpreet Singh, alias Sukha, both residents of Nawanshahr. The police have recovered Rs 8 lakh cash, a gold chain and a ring, a Fortuner and an Activa (both vehicles used during crime) and sharp-edged weapons, including a sword and datar, used in the crime.

As per information available, the incident took place on October 14 when the victim, Harvinderjit Kaur, and her daughter were at home. Three of the accused, posing as Excise Department officials entered the home from the main gate, while three of them were keeping a watch from outside in their Fortuner.

The accused told the victim that they had received information that a consignment of illicit liquor had been hidden in the house, and they were sent to conduct a check.

Thereafter, the accused held the victim and her daughter hostage, and made away with gold and other things from the house.

Police Commissioner S Boopathi, said, a police team of Crime Ivestigation Agency (CIA) staff had arrested four accused involved in the case, and the efforts were on to nab their accomplices. He said two of the four accused, namely Lovepreet and Sukhpreet, were habitual offenders as a case against both under various sections of the Indian Penal Code had already been found registered at a police station in Nawanshahr.

He said a case under Sections 392 (Punishment of roberry), 454 (Lurking house-trespass), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 170 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against them. He added that the local court had granted two-day remand of the accused to the police for further investigation in the case.