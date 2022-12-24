Christmas at St Soldier Group

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Christmas was celebrated with much zeal by the St Soldier Group of Institutions. Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, Rajan Chopra, Reetu Chopra and their family members and children were present on this occasion. Children got dressed up as Santa Claus and fairies. Chairman Anil Chopra gave the message of unity, happiness, smile, peace and brotherhood and advised everyone to celebrate the festival.

Cultural extravaganza at Apeejay

An annual prize distribution function, titled 'I'm Possible', was held for the students of classes I to V at Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg. Dr Dharminder Punia, Joint Commissioner, Income Tax Department, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He was given the guard of honour by NCC cadets and girl guides in the school band. Principal Girish Kumar welcomed the chief guest with a sapling. The function was presided over by Aditya Berlia, Co-Promoter, Apeejay Stya and Svran Group). A ramp walk titled 'Shabashiyan' highlighted the impact of Covid-19 on students 'education. Dr Punia felicitated as many as 101 students for their achievements in different fields and appreciated the colourful cultural programme presented by the students. The school choir enthralled the audience with a musical medley.

Annual Day at Emm Aar Int'l School

The 22nd annual function with prize distribution ceremony was organised in Saraswati Kala Manch at Emm Aar International School, Adampur, under the leadership of Principal Navdeep Vashista. The chief guests at the event were Air Commodore Sharad Pasricha (Air Officer Commanding) Air Force Station Adampur and Manjari Pasricha, Group Captain Raveesh Rakesh (Chief Administrative Officer). The dance of Twinkles was presented by the tiny tots of nursery wing. Further a wonderful performance on father and daughter bond was presented. Events like 'Save Water', qawali, sulgadi dastan (Punjabi play), yoga, patriotic choreography, classical dance, mime, Rajasthani dance, folk dance, giddha and bhangra won the hearts of all the audience present on the stage.

Dips organises Kirtan Darbar

On the occasion of the martyrdom day of the Chaar Sahibzaade of Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Gujri, a kirtan darbar was organised at DIPS School, Begowal and Butala. The children said the sacrifice of the four Sahibzaade and Mata Gujri is a matter of pride for the Sikh community. They were sacrificed in turn during the battle in the field of Chamkaur in front of 10 lakh soldiers. The guru's elder Sahibzaade Ajit Singh and Jujhar Singh were martyred in the war. After that two younger Sahibzaade Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were elected alive in the wall by the Nawab of Sirhind for not accepting Islam. After the kirtan, prayers were offered and everyone was blessed with happiness and prosperity. Children also delivered a gatka performance. The principals briefed the children about the teachings of the guru.

CT holds T20 cricket tourney

The CT Group of Institutions organised the CT T20 Cricket Tournament at the Shahpur campus, in which 10 different school participated with the players. The inauguration was done by Charanjeet Singh Channi, Chairman CT Group, Dr.Gurpreet Singh, Campus Director, Divoy Chhabra, Principal CTIHM department, Nittin Arora Deputy Director Division of Student Welfare, and Satpal, Sports Officer. The tournament was won by the Sports Club by 83 runs in the final. DPS School was the first runner-up. The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and the first runner up received Rs11,000 with trophies. The Chairman of the CT Group, Charanjeet Singh Channi, said that it was not an easy competition as every player was excellent in his own capacity.

Rhyme Carnival at Cambridge

Cambridge International School conducted 'The Rhyme Carnival' for the students of Kindergarten. Rhymes help the children to experience the rhythm of a language. As they recite nursery rhymes, they learn to speak with voice modulation, expressions, confidence, and actions. The cute poets enjoyed the beauty of expression, thought, feeling, rhyme, rhythm and the music of words through this activity. Various rhymes based on animals, fruits and traffic rules were recited by the tiny-tots.