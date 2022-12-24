 Christmas at St Soldier Group : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Christmas at St Soldier Group

Christmas at St Soldier Group

Christmas celebrations at the St Soldier Group of Institutions in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Christmas was celebrated with much zeal by the St Soldier Group of Institutions. Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, Rajan Chopra, Reetu Chopra and their family members and children were present on this occasion. Children got dressed up as Santa Claus and fairies. Chairman Anil Chopra gave the message of unity, happiness, smile, peace and brotherhood and advised everyone to celebrate the festival.

Cultural extravaganza at Apeejay

An annual prize distribution function, titled 'I'm Possible', was held for the students of classes I to V at Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg. Dr Dharminder Punia, Joint Commissioner, Income Tax Department, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He was given the guard of honour by NCC cadets and girl guides in the school band. Principal Girish Kumar welcomed the chief guest with a sapling. The function was presided over by Aditya Berlia, Co-Promoter, Apeejay Stya and Svran Group). A ramp walk titled 'Shabashiyan' highlighted the impact of Covid-19 on students 'education. Dr Punia felicitated as many as 101 students for their achievements in different fields and appreciated the colourful cultural programme presented by the students. The school choir enthralled the audience with a musical medley.

Annual Day at Emm Aar Int'l School

The 22nd annual function with prize distribution ceremony was organised in Saraswati Kala Manch at Emm Aar International School, Adampur, under the leadership of Principal Navdeep Vashista. The chief guests at the event were Air Commodore Sharad Pasricha (Air Officer Commanding) Air Force Station Adampur and Manjari Pasricha, Group Captain Raveesh Rakesh (Chief Administrative Officer). The dance of Twinkles was presented by the tiny tots of nursery wing. Further a wonderful performance on father and daughter bond was presented. Events like 'Save Water', qawali, sulgadi dastan (Punjabi play), yoga, patriotic choreography, classical dance, mime, Rajasthani dance, folk dance, giddha and bhangra won the hearts of all the audience present on the stage.

Dips organises Kirtan Darbar

On the occasion of the martyrdom day of the Chaar Sahibzaade of Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Gujri, a kirtan darbar was organised at DIPS School, Begowal and Butala. The children said the sacrifice of the four Sahibzaade and Mata Gujri is a matter of pride for the Sikh community. They were sacrificed in turn during the battle in the field of Chamkaur in front of 10 lakh soldiers. The guru's elder Sahibzaade Ajit Singh and Jujhar Singh were martyred in the war. After that two younger Sahibzaade Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were elected alive in the wall by the Nawab of Sirhind for not accepting Islam. After the kirtan, prayers were offered and everyone was blessed with happiness and prosperity. Children also delivered a gatka performance. The principals briefed the children about the teachings of the guru.

CT holds T20 cricket tourney

The CT Group of Institutions organised the CT T20 Cricket Tournament at the Shahpur campus, in which 10 different school participated with the players. The inauguration was done by Charanjeet Singh Channi, Chairman CT Group, Dr.Gurpreet Singh, Campus Director, Divoy Chhabra, Principal CTIHM department, Nittin Arora Deputy Director Division of Student Welfare, and Satpal, Sports Officer. The tournament was won by the Sports Club by 83 runs in the final. DPS School was the first runner-up. The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and the first runner up received Rs11,000 with trophies. The Chairman of the CT Group, Charanjeet Singh Channi, said that it was not an easy competition as every player was excellent in his own capacity.

Rhyme Carnival at Cambridge

Cambridge International School conducted 'The Rhyme Carnival' for the students of Kindergarten. Rhymes help the children to experience the rhythm of a language. As they recite nursery rhymes, they learn to speak with voice modulation, expressions, confidence, and actions. The cute poets enjoyed the beauty of expression, thought, feeling, rhyme, rhythm and the music of words through this activity. Various rhymes based on animals, fruits and traffic rules were recited by the tiny-tots.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

4
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

5
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

6
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

7
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

9
Diaspora

Top Indian-American editor steps down to save jobs of his staff members from impending layoffs

10
Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma's mother claims Sheezan Khan cheated, used her daughter

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Badhra block samiti member found dead in Gurugram

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water