CIA nabs 2 thieves

Jalandhar, October 8
The Central Intelligence Agency police have arrested two individuals involved in vehicle thefts in the city here today. The police also recovered two stolen bikes and a mobile phone from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Sahil of Kotli Gajran village and Palvinder of Mandiana village. A case has been registered under sections 379, 379-B, 34 and 411 of the IPC against both the accused at Sadar police station. Senior Inspector Ashok Kumar said, “ Both the accused were actively involved in mobile snatching and theft and had come to the city on Friday to steal.”
