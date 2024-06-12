CISF constable has no remorse for slapping Kangana, says brother

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 11

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur does not have any remorse for allegedly slapping actor and MP-elect Kangana Ranaut. This was stated by Sher Singh Mahilwal, brother of CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur and organisation secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Kapurthala.

After his meeting with Kulwinder, her elder brother said: “There is no way that she is going to apologise for her conduct. She has no regrets at all for what she has done or said. On the contrary, she is upset as the governments failed to act against her when she gave a statement that women were being hired for Rs 100 a day to participate in the farmers’ protest in 2020-21. She feels that had she been snubbed by the authorities then for her statement, this situation would not have emerged.”

Hailing from Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala, Kulwinder Kaur was booked under Section 323 and 341 of the IPC by the Mohali police and is in jail now.

