City-based author comes up with novel on role of media

Jalandhar, March 15

City-based Hindi novelist Dr Ajay Sharma has come up with yet another creation, ‘Shankh Mein Samandar’. He already has 16 novels and five plays under his belt.

Writing in the preface, Dr Paan Singh, Head, Hindi Department, Himachal Pradesh University, aptly explains the gist of the novel, “The main plot of the novel is based on the contemporary problem, through which we are passing through even today. Due to Covid-19, we are making media a major part of our lives. The novelist, through his craftsmanship, brings out this pulse of the society and the people. ‘Shankh Mein Samandar’ is the result of that reconnaissance.”

The narrative of the novel is based on various online events on social media, in which acting is the main focus. By joining online classes on acting, a Covid-afflicted and fearless person wants to fulfil the dreams of his youth. This is a new plot of the novel, on which Dr Ajay Sharma made various experiments and wrote a story in more than 200 pages by tying small incidents into one thread.

The novel appears to open and close many layers of human life. Dr Sharma has added a touch of poetry, story and drama in the novel, which makes it more interesting and readable. Last year, he wrote his novel, ‘Kamra No. 909’ regarding the Covid epidemic. He tells, “This novel has also been written keeping the present situation in the centre.”

Of the 16 Hindi novels that Dr Ajay Sharma has written, five are being taught in various courses in different universities including, Punjabi University, GNDU and LPU. So far, 29 MPhils and five PhDs have been completed in various universities on his novels. He has received many awards, such as the Shiromani Hindi Sahityakar Award by Punjab Government, Central Hindi Directorate Award and Sauhardya Puraskaar by the UP government.

Dr Ajay Sharma has a lot of aspirations from his new novel but he quips, “The final judge will be the readers who will have their own opinion on this novel. This piece of fiction is based on two waves of the pandemic. I have not heard of any other writer who has experimented like this.”