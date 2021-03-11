City cops arrest two with intoxicants

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 20

The city police have arrested two persons with intoxicants in separate incidents. The accused were identified as Baldev Singh, a resident of Upkar Nagar and Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Park Avenue, Laddhewali in Jalandhar.

SHO Navdeep Singh of Rama Mandi police station said, a police team led by ASI Binder Singh had laid a naka at T-point Guru Gobind Singh Avenue and stopped Baldev Singh for checking. He said sleuths frisked him and recovered 60-gm intoxicating powder from his possession. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him and further investigation in the case is underway.

In another incident, the team lead by ASI Munish Bharadwaj was present for checking purpose at Dhilwan road Rama Mandi when they stopped Sanjay Kumar on suspicion of hiding something. “Instead of stopping for the checking, he tried to flee the spot, following which, the police team got hold of him and recovered 105 intoxicating tablets and an injection from his possession”, said SHO Navdeep Singh.

He said Kumar is a habitual offender as three cases under Section 379-B of the IPC and various Sections of NDPS Act had already been registered against him at police stations in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

“A fresh case against him under Sections 22,61,85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him, and police are investigating from whom he was procuring these intoxicant tablets”, he added.