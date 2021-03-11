Jalandhar's Dr Gagan Pawar becomes CEO of US healthcare agency

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 6

Coming as a proud moment for Jalandhar, a 41-year-old medico Dr Gagan Pawar has become the Chief Executive Officer of a US-based healthcare agency.

Her father Major-Gen Sarabjit Singh Pawar (retd), who hails from Mithapur village here, shared the information with Jalandhar Tribune. A renowned ex-serviceman, he said it was celebration time in the family as his daughter would now be heading Clinicas del Camino Real Inc., a company of 900 employees, including 70 doctors of all specialties, running 16 clinics in Southern California.

Dr Gagan Pawar had done MBBS from Government Medical College in Amritsar after which she did MD from the University of Pennsylvania. She joined the company as a physician in 2011, became the Chief Medical Officer in 2014 and is now the CEO with the same company. During the course of her job, she even did MBA-Physician. She has been a member of the Ventura County Medical Association and her work during Covid times has been much appreciated.

“Besides working for her company, my daughter has been rendering her services for the community in general ever since the pandemic started. Before leaving for work, she has been doing radio talks. She does these talks even till today sharing the latest statistics, medical evidences and changes in action plan”, said the proud father.

Dr Pawar, who is settled in the US with her husband and two sons, credits her family for the support that they offered. “I have always enjoyed being a physician and I still practice, even though it is now just 10% of my work,” she said.