 City doctor bags award for clinical excellence : The Tribune India

City doctor bags award for clinical excellence

City doctor bags award for clinical excellence

Dr Amandeep Kaur



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

Dr Amandeep Kaur, a city-based orthodontist, has been honoured with the Best Orthodontist Award in the category of ‘Excellence in Clinical Orthodontics’ at the Asia Pacific Awards held in Pune.

She is the first lady dentist in Punjab to receive this award, which recognises her outstanding achievements and contribution to the field of dentistry.

Dr Amandeep was selected for the award through a rigorous nomination process which evaluated her credentials and accomplishments. The jury of specialists recognised her work and expertise in minimal invasive dentistry, digital smile designing, and braces for straightening teeth. She has also been actively collaborating with dental clinics and fellow dentists in Punjab to deliver high-quality dental treatments and ensure patient satisfaction.

Dr Amandeep said that she is passionate about transforming crooked teeth into beautiful smiles and improving the facial profiles of her patients. “My dedication to my work is evident in the long hours, days, and years I have put in to achieve my goals. My commitment and hard work have earned me numerous accolades and recognition for my leadership and training of fellow colleagues,” she said. She said that she continues to learn about the latest advancements in her field and is committed to advancing her career further.

