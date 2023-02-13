City gets first EV charging station

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 12

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at a petrol pump of Oilmans Auto Aids near Pathankot bypass here. The EV charging station was launched as a part of BPCL’s initiative to cover 200 national highways by March 31.

Get 125-km range in 30 minutes The EV fast chargers will help customers recharge their EVs in just 30 minutes to get a driving range of up to 125 km. All EV customers will be able to use the EV fast-charging stations via a pay-per-use online service. — Manoj Sarin, owner, Oilmans Auto Aids

A CCS-2 fast chargers starting with 30 KW has been installed to cater the needs of the city-based customers and to promote EV adoption in the country. Manoj Sarin, owner, Oilmans Auto Aids, said the BPCL had inaugurated about 12 such EV charging stations, including one in Jalandhar at its retail outlets that falls on the 750-km-long Delhi-Jalandhar-Delhi National Highway.

He said the 750-km-long segment of NH-44 is the fourth such EV fast-charging corridor in the country, having charging stations at roughly every 100 km on both sides of the highway.

“The EV fast chargers will help customers recharge their EVs in just 30 minutes to get a driving range of up to 125 kilometre. All EV customers will be able to use the EV fast-charging stations via a pay-per-use online service. The fast chargers can be self- operated without any manual assistance though support staff will be at hand when needed,” he added.

He added that BPCL has digitised the entire EV charger locator, charger operations and transaction process through the HelloBPCL app for an online hassle free and transparent user experience.

Subhankar Sen, Head Retail Initiatives and Brand, BPCL, said they aimed to launch 200 such EV fast-charging corridor under the brand eDrive which carries the tagline ‘Clean, Fast, Easy’ will be set up along key National Highways by March 21 as part of the drive to support and accelerate the EV adoption in India.

He said: “A cleaner planet is better for everyone and decarbonisation is a challenge that requires broad-reaching and multi-faceted solutions.”

“By setting up a network of electric vehicle fast-charging highway corridors, we aim to address the range, discovery and time anxieties of EV owners which we believe will hasten the adoption of electric vehicles in the country,” he added.