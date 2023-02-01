Jalandhar girl bags gold in skating

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 31

City girl Khushveen Kaur, a Class IV student of Apeejay School, has brought laurels to Jalandhar district by winning three medals at the recently concluded state-level roller skating tournament organised in Patiala.

She participated in the under-11 category and bagged gold, silver and bronze medals in 1,500-metre road race, lap track race, and 1,000-metre race, respectively. Budding skaters from nearly 10 districts of Punjab, who qualified in the inter-district skating competition,

participated in the state-level tournament.

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, Khushveen said she started learning skating at an early age of 5. Khushveen said she developed interest in skating when she saw some children of her age group trying to learn the sport in her neighbourhood. “I then requested my mother to enrol me for skating classes. I did find it difficult initially, but then after regular practice and dedication, I aced it”, she added.

Khushveen said she used to practice skating on a daily basis for two hours. “Whenever there is a skating competition or tournament, then I specially go to Ludhiana everyday with my mother to practice on rink. “My parents had always encouraged me to follow my passion”, the 10-year-old said, adding that she wants to represent country in an international skating championship.

Khushveen, daughter of city-based neurosurgeon Jasmeet Singh, said, “Various state and national level skating championships are scheduled to be held after March. “I am practicing very hard for the same and looking forward to win more medals,” she said.