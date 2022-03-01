Jalandhar girl Reshma makes it to AFMC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 28

Following her father’s footsteps, Reshma Goel, an alumnus of Delhi Public School, here has made it to the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College in Pune.

She has secured an all-India rank of 6,592 in NEET 2021. Reshma said, “It gives me such an accomplished feeling today as I had always tried to emulate my dad Col Jagmohan, who is still serving in 14 Corps in Leh. I had worked hard to make it to my dad’s institute.”

Reshma said post the result, she had applied for AFMC for which she got the call. “I had to prepare for my interview as well which too went good. Post interview was the medical examination, which I cleared two weeks back and have now finally got through the entire process”, she said.

Pro Vice Chairman Thakur Arun Singh and Principal Ritu Kaul applauded her on her performance and wished her luck for meritorious learning ahead.