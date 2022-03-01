Jalandhar girl Reshma makes it to AFMC

Jalandhar, February 28
Following her father’s footsteps, Reshma Goel, an alumnus of Delhi Public School, here has made it to the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College in Pune.
She has secured an all-India rank of 6,592 in NEET 2021. Reshma said, “It gives me such an accomplished feeling today as I had always tried to emulate my dad Col Jagmohan, who is still serving in 14 Corps in Leh. I had worked hard to make it to my dad’s institute.”
Reshma said post the result, she had applied for AFMC for which she got the call. “I had to prepare for my interview as well which too went good. Post interview was the medical examination, which I cleared two weeks back and have now finally got through the entire process”, she said.
Pro Vice Chairman Thakur Arun Singh and Principal Ritu Kaul applauded her on her performance and wished her luck for meritorious learning ahead.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...