Jalandhar in cold grip as temp dips further after rain

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 29

The light showers throughout Thursday brought down the maximum temperature.It started raining around 10 am and continued pouring intermittently till evening. The day temperature saw a dip of 2°C coming down to 15°C. On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose by 2°C to 10°C since it was a cloudy day today.

Owing to rain, fewer people ventured out. The markets had very few customers. The parks and playing grounds remained vacant. Since it was a holiday on account of the Parkash Purb of the tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh, even the government offices remained closed.

The rain, however, brought cheer to the wheat farmers as the rain in the peak winter season is beneficial for the crop. There is a prediction of cloudy, rainy days for the next three days too.