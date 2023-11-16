Jalandhar lad Abhinav wins state badminton championship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 15

City lad Abhinav Thakur has added another feather to his cap by winning a gold medal in the men’s singles category in the Punjab Senior State Badminton Championship held at Mukandpur in Nawanshahr from November 8 to 11.

This is, meanwhile, for the third consecutive year that Abhinav has bagged this title and brought home gold in men’s singles in the state championship. With this win, he has now been selected for the national championship to be held in Guwahati from December 18 to 24.

Around 300 players participated in the tournament from all over Punjab. In the final match Abhinav defeated Adhyan Kakar of Amritsar, while in the semifinals he defeated Madhav Kanojia of Jalandhar. He is a BBA 1st year student of Chitkara University. In February, he had also won a silver medal in the boys’ singles (U-19) badminton at the 5th Khelo India Youth Games-2023 held in Gwalior.

Sudarshan Singh Thakur, father of Abhinav, who works in the Railways, said his son represented India in the World Junior Championship held at Spain last year.

