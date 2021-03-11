Jalandhar lad Jaswinder to lead Punjab hockey team

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 10

Jaswinder Singh of Jalandhar district has been named as captain of the Punjab hockey team for taking part in the 12th Hockey India Junior National Men’s Hockey Championship starting at Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu) from May 17.

Olympian Balwinder Singh Shammi, a member of the Hockey Punjab’s ad-hoc committee, duly appointed after the suspension of Hockey Punjab by the Hockey India, while announcing the Punjab hockey team said Jaswinder Singh of Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar, will lead the Punjab team in the 12th Hockey India Junior National Men’s Hockey Championship to be held at Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu) from May 17 to 28.

Navdeep Singh of Mohali will be the vice-captain of the team. The other players of the Punjab Hockey team are Sarabjot Singh, Swarandeep Singh (both Punjab and Sind Bank), Arshdeep Singh, Shashwant Aeri, Akash, Rajinder Singh, Akashdeep, Sanjay, Gurkamal Singh, Manmeet Singh, Bharat Thakur, Fatehbir Singh (all from Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar), Abhitab Singh, Ravneet Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Gurbakhshish Singh (all from Mohali).