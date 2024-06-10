City lad Rachit bags AIR 98 in JEE Advanced

Tribune News Service

Rachit Aggarwal from Jalandhar bagged All-India Rank (AIR) 98 in JEE Advanced 2024, the results of which were declared today. He scored 300 marks out of 360.

“Since last month, apart from studying, I also started doing meditation to relax my mind and was giving priority to my mental health too,” the 18-year-old Rachit said.

He had uninstalled all social media apps so that he doesn’t get distracted. Now, he is back on these apps. After the NEET results got mired in controversies recently, the rank holder was little worried about JEE Advanced outcome. “But everything turned out well,” he said heaving a sigh of relief.

For two years, he completely engrossed himself in books, notes and sample papers. “For all these years, I kept everything aside and just focused on my studies. Now, I am enjoying these stress-free days,” he shared.

The young lad has a tip for the next lot of students who are preparing for the exams, “Chase discomfort. If we get out of our comfort zone, we can grow and achieve whatever we want. Challenge yourself.”

An ardent Harry Potter fan and an avid reader, Rachit always aspired to pursue computer engineering from an IIT. “Now, I am thinking of pursuing a dual degree in computer science along with physics,” he said.

Rachit, a student of Sanskriti KMV School, had been taking coaching from Aakash Institute.

His elder brother is also pursuing engineering in computer science from BITS, Pilani. His mother Ritu Aggarwal takes tuitions, while father Neeraj Aggarwal is a businessman.

Principal Rachna Monga said: “We are proud of Rachit’s achievement.”

Another student Gurchet Singh Thind from APJ School, Mahavir Marg, got 4,796 rank. While his mother is a homemaker, his father is an engineer. Gurchet was always academically inclined and always tried his best to attain the top position.

His mother said: “Gurchet’s aim was to hit the IIT score and he worked really hard for it since Class XI. Enrolling him at Aakash Institute was a good decision. We are grateful to his school teachers as well as his mentors at the institute for their consistent support and guidance that helped him achieve the goal. He used to take short breaks after three hours of study and also ensured that he got a good seven hours of sleep.”

