City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 25

Rachit Aggarwal from Jalandhar secured All-India Rank (AIR) 25 in the JEE (Main), the results of which were declared last night.

An ardent “Harry Potter” fan, Rachit aspires to pursue computer engineering from an IIT. He scored a perfect 100 percentile and he was off any social networking site just to prepare for JEE.

Rachit likes to study during morning hours. A student of Sanskriti KMV School, Rachit has been taking coaching from Aakash Institute in Jalandhar. He expressed his gratitude towards Aakash Sharma, Ravinder Virk and Suvit Jain, teachers of the institute, who mentored him.

Success mantra: Didn't study anything new during crucial time. Revised the concepts taught in two years. Study routine: During morning hours Parents: Mother takes tuition, father a businessman Dream: Computer engineering from an IIT

His elder brother is also doing engineering in computer science from BITS, Pilani. Rachit’s mother Ritu Aggarwal takes tuition, while father Neeraj Aggarwal is a businessman.

“I would definitely ask those who have just entered Class XI or who will be appearing for JEE next year to ensure that they give their 100 percent while preparing for the exam. Last month is very important for the aspirants. I made sure that I don’t study anything new during this crucial time. Instead, I revised the concepts that were taught in two years,” he said.

Talking about the support from his family, Rachit shared that they would often go to any family function or vacation just to ensure that he could study well.

Yashit Verma, another student from Aakash Institute got AIR 996. Yashit got motivation and inspiration from his family members. His parents Harsh Kumar Verma and Dr Neetu Verma are professors, while his elder sister is pursuing engineering in Computer Science from NIT, Jalandhar. Yashit also aims to pursue the same stream from IIT Delhi.

“I was expecting the rank to be below 1,000 and it happened. Now I am solving mock tests to level up my learning,” shared Verma.

He said he played badminton and does swimming to rejuvenate himself. “Consistency is the key to attain something in life,” he said.

School students come out with flying colours

Sanskriti KMV School: Janvi scored 97.8503 percentile, Vyomkesh Gupta got 97.7012 percentile and Harkamal Singh Lubana scored 96.0905 percentile. Principal Rachna Monga attributed the achievement of students to their academic prowess, dedication and perseverance.

Innocent Hearts School: Daksh Gupta made the school proud by securing 99.74 percentile in JEE (Main). Gurjot secured 95.97, Jaskaran secured 95.72, Samarth secured 94.38 percentile and qualified for JEE (Advanced). Dr Anup Bowry, chairman of Innocent Hearts, congratulated the students and the staff members on their success.

Police DAV Public School: Two students of Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, have shown exceptional performance in JEE (Main). Abhijay Singh Khehra scored 98 percentile and Arjun Singh Rode got 95 percentile. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij commended the success of these students.

