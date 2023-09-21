City lecturer appointed umpire manager for 19th Asian Games

Jalandhar, September 20

Gurinder Singh Sangha from Jalandhar, who was recently appointed as course conductor of the AHF Hong Kong Umpires Intermediate Course that was held from May 19 to 21, has been appointed as umpire manager for the 19th Asian Games. These games will be held in China from September 23 to October 8.

Jalandhar-based lecturer and international umpire Gurinder Singh Sangha (51) will be leaving tomorrow to represent the country as the umpire manager.

“I have been practising since last year. It was a great learning experience,” said Sangha.

He was recently declared the umpire manager of the year for which he received the Hockey India President Award during the fifth annual Hockey India Awards held on March 17.

Gurinder Singh Sangha is a physical education lecturer at Olympian Manpreet Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Mithapur. Sangha remained an international hockey umpire for 16 years. In 2018, the International Hockey Federation appointed him as the international hockey umpire manager so that he could guide and train new umpires.

He is serving as a member of the Hockey India’s Technical and Umpiring Committee for the past eight years. As an umpire, he took part in around 80 international matches.

He said: “I am thankful to my family, especially my wife. It wouldn’t have been possible without her support.” His son is also a hockey player. — TNS

Achievements

