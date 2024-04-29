City mall celebrates 12th anniversary

Jalandhar, April 28
MBD Neopolis Mall on Saturday marked its 12th anniversary here, commemorating over a decade of providing a comprehensive shopping experience and setting high standards for customer service.
The occasion was celebrated with a series of engaging activities, including celebrity visits, a cake-cutting ceremony, and a 360-degree digital campaign. The celebrations took place at the mall and attendees, including retailers, mall staff and shoppers were present.
Highlighting its commitment to community welfare, the organisers informed about the CSR initiatives they have taken over the years. Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, joint managing director of the group, expressed gratitude for the continuous support and emphasised the mall’s dedication to innovation and excellence in customer service.
