 City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv : The Tribune India

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

Hundreds take part in marathon, cycle rally I DC calls upon youth to wipe out drugs from state

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

Members of the All-India Students’ Federation and the Sarv Bharat Naujawan Sabha hold a march on Bhagat Singh’s 115th birth anniversary in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 28

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh today led hundreds of volunteers during a cycle rally and marathon organised by the district administration on the occasion of birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh here at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium. The DC himself participated in the cycle rally by riding a bicycle making an appeal to youngsters to wean away from drugs by adopting physical activities in their lives.

He said it was need of the hour that all of us follow in the footsteps of Shaheed Bhagat Singh to make Punjab a drug-free state. He added with collective efforts by the one and all, the drug menace could be eliminated from society.

He mentioned that the drug menace was the biggest hurdle in realising the dreams of our forefathers who had fought relentlessly for emancipating the country from the yoke of British imperialism.

He urged people to join hands with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Singh-led state government in its endeavour to wipe out drug abuse from society, which would be a humble but befitting tribute to our youth icons Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

He also lauded the efforts of people of Jalandhar who joined the initiative of cycle rally and marathon held by district administration on this occasion.

The district administration also gave guard of honour to Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the district administrative complex wherein a contingent from the Punjab Police performed this ceremony in front of the picture of Shaheed-e-Azam. Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, Commissioner of Police Gursharan Singh Sandhu, ADCP Vatsalla Gupta, Additional Deputy CommissionerVarinderpal Singh Bajwa, SDM Jai Inder and Baldev Raj Singh also paid floral tributes to the martyr. The national flag hoisting ceremony was also held during the event.

Moreover, to commemorate Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, DAV University and Lyallpur Khalsa College also organised a cycle rally and other functions throughout the day. Students remembered Bhagat Singh’s contribution in the freedom struggle.

Prof Manoj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said the day held importance to all DAV institutions as Bhagat Singh was one of the illustrious DAV alumni. While discussing Bhagat Singh’s life as DAV student, Manoj Kumar said everyone owed the martyr the sincerest gratitude for his supreme sacrifice. The Registrar of the University, Prof KN Kaul, described how the young freedom fighter shaped the freedom movement by influencing the youth.

Meanwhile, the cycle rally at Lyallpur Khalsa College was flagged off by Dr Harjit Singh, the grandson of freedom fighter Hira Singh ‘Dard’. Principal of the College Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra, congratulated the students for enthusiastically participating in the rally and other events. He said apart from the cycle rally, a documentary highlighting the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was also screened in the college as a joint initiative of the Center for Historical Studies, NSS and NCC. Besides, a drama ‘Inqlab’, written and directed by Dr Suman Chopra, was also performed

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

2
Nation

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

3
Nation

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

4
Himachal

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

5
Nation

AFT upholds conviction of two Majors for illicit relationship, says good character expected from Army officer

6
Punjab

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

7
Nation

Tit for tat, Canada advisory against visiting Punjab, Gujarat

8
Nation

Ankita murder: How Meerut couple escaped from infamous Uttarakhand resort

9
Punjab

Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre

10
Nation

Viral video: Malayalam actors allege molestation at mall in Kerala; police launch probe

Don't Miss

View All
Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is ‘really struggling’ while sleeping…
Entertainment

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is 'really struggling' while sleeping…

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

Top News

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff

To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...

In 8 hours, another mysterious blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur

In 8 hours, another blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur

The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...

Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US

Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US

Bharatbhai Patel was stabbed on the Lower East Side, New Yor...

Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at rly station

Admn withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Cop gets bail in property grab case

Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Chandigarh mum on sale of crackers, Dasehra organisers on edge

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

Man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar man plans own robbery, arrested

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Jalandhar pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

Patriotism in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala’s air

4 die of swine flu in Moga

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Factory worker’s murder solved

Paddy procurement set to begin in dist from Saturday

City pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples