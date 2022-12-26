City savours classical extravaganza

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 25

Bang in the middle of a chilly December night when people decked up Christmas trees, once crowded, the streets wore a late night silence only broken by an occasional dog bark. Near the railway station, the homeless huddled around little makeshift fires; the Devi Talab environs were rendered cosy through the musical wisdom of learned men wafting through the thin December air.

Pt Salil Bhatt perform in Jalandhar on Saturday night

The three days of 147th Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan brought a cultural extravaganza which has been sorely missed through the Covid years. Although lacking the crowds and bustle of the pre-Covid years, the musical gatherings were well attended and loved by music lovers who congregated in Jalandhar for the sammelan. The entry approach pandals of the Harivallabh saw stalls being set up by artisans and eateries. There was the jora ghar of the Gurmukh Sewa Dal which had been conducting “Jora Sewa” for the past 20 years — even last year at the height of the Covid pandemic. Kashmiri Kehwa by Sheikh Fahim has also comforted attendees with its warmth for many years.

Music fans attend the event with rapt attention. Sarabjit Singh

The Harivallabh this year saw performances by 20 key recitals. In a much awaited welcome break from smaller gatherings, this year, a huge pandal was set up in keeping with established tradition.

Harivallabh recitals went on till 2 am and 3 am on the first two days, and are still going strong on the third day. An array of heaters across the pandal and a cozy cushion concert style seating helped the attendees keep warm through the chilly nights. Some cops and attendees dozed off in the back rows amidst the calming musical strains. A slew of political guests from all parties also came to attend the Harivallabh.

Classical vocalists Vidushi Sumitra Guha

But the true triumph of Harivallabh is the love of music fans who attend the event without fail. Iqbal Singh, a differently abled teacher from Ludhiana has been attending the event since 1993. She sat through the chill at night on December 24, listening to Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt’s recital with his friends Raj Kumar and Anil, all from Ludhiana. They have been coming to the Harivallabh for the past over 15 years.