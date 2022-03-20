City schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

City schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Festive spirit: children play with colours and water during Holi celebrations in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune photos: Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 19

After two years of low-key celebrations owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the educational institutions in the district celebrated Holi with new zeal and fervour. It turned out to be a day full of colours, excitement and wishes. The highlight was the eco-friendly way of Holi celebration. Flowers and traditional gulaal were used by the students and teachers for celebrations.

Sanskriti KMV School

Festival of colours was celebrated in Sanskriti KMV School with much enthusiastic and refreshing spirits. On the occasion Principal and staff got together with the festive energy and wished for happiness and prosperous days for all. With the string of music, games and dance, the day was celebrated on a high note. Principal Rachna Monga and staff earnestly wished for the best days ahead for all and gave a message of environment conservation by marking eco-friendly Holi.

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus

Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women in a jubilant mood on Friday. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh

The Cultural Committee of School of Management of LKCTC organised Holi Fest - Riti Riwaaz. The prime objective of the event was to appraise the significance of Indian festivals among students and to embrace and promote multiculturalism within the institute. The fest was celebrated with great enthusiasm and various joyful events like rangoli, face painting and fresh flowers decoration were organised on the occasion. Students of Management, IT, HM and Engineering participated with full zeal and enthusiasm and showcased their talent in all these events. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director Academic Affairs) congratulated all the winners of different competitions held and the organisers for the successful conduct of the event. Dr S K Sood (Director LKCTC) and Dr Inderpal Singh (HOD Management) applauded the efforts of all the faculty members and students for organising this great event and congratulated the winners on their achievements.

DIPS

Holi was celebrated in all the schools of DIPS Chain. Congratulating each other by applying gulal, the children gave the message of celebrating eco-friendly Holi. Students applied tilak to the teachers and took blessings from them. While enjoying Holi with their friends, everyone enjoyed gujiya, jalebi and other sweets. The school principals narrated the story of Hiranyakashyap and Prahlad to the children while informing them about the history of Holi. He told that the festival of Holi symbolizes the victory of good over evil, on this day we should forget all bad things and memories and start afresh. On this day we should meet everyone with love. Dips Chain MD SardarTarwinder Singh, CAO Ramneek Singh and CEO Monica Mandotra wished all the principals, teachers and gave away the message of using water sparingly on Holi.

St Soldier Group of Institutions

St Soldier School students at Pingla Ghar in Jalandharon Friday. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh

The festival of Holi was celebrated by St Soldier Group of Institutions with gaiety with the special children and elders of Pingalaghar. On the occasion, Group’s Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, Principal Manginder Singh were present. Children of Pingalaghar and students of St Soldier Inter College shared the message of safety, water saving and environment protection while playing Holi with each other with rose, marigold flowers. Giving fruits to the children, Chopra, Vice Chairperson of the group said we all should rise above discrimination and celebrate all festivals together. She applied tilak on everyone’s forehead and congratulated the children on Holi.

Environment Club of HMV

Under the guidance of Principal Ajay Sareen, Environment Club of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, gave a message of safe and healthy holi. The staff and students imprinted the colours on trees to signify their importance in our lives. Messages of Holi and colourful imprints were made on recycled chart papers. Students made beautiful rangolis signifying Eco friendly Holi. In charge of Environment Club, Dr Seema Marwaha said all festivals should be celebrated in an eco-friendly manner. Dr Anjana Bhatia said dyes obtained from plants are free from harmful chemicals like lead, mercury, etc. and should be used during the festival of colours. Dr Neelam Sharma, In charge Science Faculty said that toxic colours end up taking a huge toll on the environment and health and instead we should focus on spreading positive vibrancy using dry flowers or leaves, turmeric, chandan and henna and stay protected. Traditional sweets and namkeens were distributed amongst staff and students.

PCM SD College for Women

Holi was celebrated in the college premises in collaboration with the Youth Club and Central Association. Holi Tilak was put on the foreheads of staff members before the initiation of the ceremony. “The festival of Holi enlivens a jovial and vibrant mood among people of all age groups, every year. Even days before the advent of the festival of colours the people start indulging in the merry making. Holi principally celebrates the arrival of spring after winter. It also symbolises the triumph of good over evil and looks forward to spreading happiness like confetti,” said Principal Pooja Prashar. The students and staff members celebrated the Holi function in dazzling attires. Few of the students gave mesmerising dance performances while the audience revelled up to the dance tunes. Members of the managing committee and Principal felicitated the endeavours of the members of the Central Association and Youth Club in making the event a success.

