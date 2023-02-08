City shuttler bags silver in Khelo India Games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 7

City lad Abhinav Thakur has added another feather to his cap by winning a silver medal in the boy’s singles (U-19) badminton after defeating Haryana’s Bharat Raghav in the semifinals at the 5th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 being held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Recently won men’s singles City badminton player Abhinav Thakur won the men’s singles title at the Punjab State and Inter-District Championship held here recently. Besides, he is a member of the Indian Junior Badminton team.

Over 6,000 participants from all across India are participating in 27 different sports events at the Khelo India Youth Games. Raghav was selected to represent the state in the boy’s singles badminton.

He had also won the men’s singles title at the Punjab State and Inter-District Championship recently held at the Raizada Hansraj Stadium here in Jalandhar. Besides, he is also a member of the Indian Junior Badminton team.

Sudarshan Singh Thakur, father of Abhinav, who works in the Railways, said his son is a dedicated sportsman. He said his son is All-India first rank holder in badminton in U-19 doubles category and ninth rank holder in U-19 singles. “After winning the men’s singles title in the recently held state-level championship, he will now represent Punjab at the national championship to be held in Pune”, he added.

He said his son is very much passionate about badminton, and wants to make a career in the same. He said he has been playing badminton for the last over 10 years and has won numerous medals at the state and national championships.