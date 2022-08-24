Jalandhar shuttler in Indian team for World Junior Championship

Avneet Kaur
Jalandhar, August 23
Jalandhar-based badminton player Abhinav Thakur has made the state proud by making it to the Indian junior badminton team that will take part in the World Junior Championship to be held in Spain from October 24 to 30.
Only player to represent state
- Abhinav Thakur is All-India first rank holder in badminton in U-19 doubles category and ninth rank holder in U-19 singles. He is also the state’s first rank holder in men singles and doubles.
- Among the nine players selected for the championship from across India, Abhinav is the only player from Punjab, who has made it to the India team
Having started playing badminton at the age of eight, Abhinav has won numerous medals at the state and national levels. He is All-India first rank holder in badminton in U-19 doubles category and ninth rank holder in U-19 singles. He is also the state’s first rank holder in men’s singles and doubles.
Abhinav said: “I have been playing badminton for the past 10 years. I am very passionate about it, and want to be a successful badminton player one day. In the U-19 doubles category for the World Championship, Arsh Mohammad from Uttar Pradesh has been selected as my partner.” He said at present, both of them are receiving training from Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. Sudarshan Singh Thakur, father of Abhinav, who works in the Railways, said his son had been a dedicated sportsman. “He recently passed his Class XII with flying colours. I am very proud of him and hope he will bring gold for India in the World Championship”, he added.
He said as many as nine players for both singles and doubles category had been selected for the championship from across India, and Abhinav was the only player from Punjab, who had made it to the team.
Sudarshan Singh Thakur said his son had won gold medal in the National Ranking Championship 2018, gold medal in the U-17 Punjab State Badminton Championship, silver medal in the U-19 category in the same championship and in the U-19 doubles category at the All-India Junior National Badminton Ranking Championship held in Goa last month.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No need to be scared of cancer, says PM Modi at inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
Amid CBI raids at places of RJD leaders, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav fumes at BJP in state assembly; calls probe agencies saffron party’s ‘jamais’
‘My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I ...
Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa
Rinku Dhaka alleges that a short while before her death, Pho...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh
Says Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep hav...
AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP’s political affairs committee to meet today to take stoc...