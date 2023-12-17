City shuttler to play in World School Games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 16

Bringing laurel to the city, Jalandhar-based shuttler Samridhi Bhardwaj has been selected to play in the World School Games to be held next month in Dubai.

A student of Police DAV Public School, Samridhi is studying in Class X. She was part of the Punjab team in the National Badminton Tournament organised by the 67th School Games Federation at Vijayawada recently. She hails from adjoining Kartarpur town.

She has been selected for the India School team in the under-19 age group. Samridhi Bhardwaj has also been selected for the Khelo India National. School Principal Dr Rashmi Vij has congratulated Samridhi and her parents for the achievement.

