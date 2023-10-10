Jalandhar specialises in 'awake surgery' for spine: Doc

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 9

In an alarming trend, spine problems have reached epidemic proportions, primarily due to the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle centred around a desk-bound culture. Unlike earlier generations, individuals today are experiencing spine issues at a much earlier age, often in the second or third decade of their life.

Salim Hamood Saif, a 47-year-old man hailing from East Africa, found himself in the throes of excruciating back pain and left leg discomfort after attempting to lift a heavy object. His condition deteriorated to the point where he could hardly take a few steps unaided, relying on crutches for support. Initially seeking treatment in East Africa, Salim’s pain persisted, leaving him bedridden and desperate for relief.

Dr Pankaj Trivedi, an expert in endoscopic spine surgery based in Jalandhar, who performed the surgery on Saif, explained that his case presented a significant challenge for any endoscopic spine surgeon as the surgery had to be performed with the patient fully awake, guided by an endoscope.

When asked about the surge in spine injury cases, he attributed it to evolving lifestyle choices, coupled with the increasing popularity of rigorous gym routines and sports activities, which create additional strain on the spine.