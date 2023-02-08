City students shine in JEE Main

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 7

Students of Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town, have aced in the result of the first session of the JEE Main conducted by the National Testing Agency. Aashna Sharma from the school brought laurels to school by scoring 99.29 percentile. Jayesh Pandit got 98.1, Aayush Kalia 97.7, Hardik Chadha 97.5, Mishika 96, Harshita Oberoi 95.9, Ansh 95.4, Maurya Chander Jain 94.6 and Sidharth Chugh 91 percentile. On this occasion, Anup Bowry, chairman, Innocent Hearts School, congratulated the students and teachers. Rajeev Paliwal, principal, applauded the efforts of the students and wished them good luck for the future. Students of Apeejay School also performed well in the exam. Rujul Krishna got 98.613 percentile, Tahira Mehta 97.99, Udish Grover 97.9, Aryan Chopra 97.35, Angad Dhawan 95.099, Divnoor Singh 94.865, Samridhi Chopra 93.036, Ashish Gupta 91.826 and Kashish Gupta 90.533 percentile. Aayush’s parents, “We are really proud of our son’s achievement. But he has not yet settled with his present score. He will take the second session of the JEE Mains in April and then prepare for JEE Advanced too.”

Aashna Sharma says that she managed a good score with the support of her school and teachers. “My father Vinay Kumar Sharma, who is the principal of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, and my mother Dr Aman Jyoti, who is a professor at Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, have remained my big support. My grandmother Sushma Rani has taken care of all my needs in their absence. I aspire to take up computer science engineering. I have not yet decided if I will appear for the second session of the JEE Main,” she said.