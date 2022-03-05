City youth offers free taxi service to Ukraine returnees

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 4

An engineer by background, local lad Harshdeep Singh, has extended his helping hand to the Ukraine-returned students offering them free taxi service from the IGI Airport, New Delhi, to their places in Punjab, Chandigarh or NCR.

Harshdeep Singh, who works in an MNC and has recently inherited his father’s taxi business post his demise, said, “I have shared my number and that of my partner in business Abhinav Sharma all over on social media, including Facebook, WhatsApp groups, Instagram and asked everyone to share it further. We will be happy to extend our little help to the distressed students who are returning home from the war zone after facing all the hardships.”

Residing at Jalandhar Heights here, he said the taxis had been made available at the airport. “The students returning from Ukraine just have to show their air tickets and our drivers will drop them at their places in the region.”

Harshdeep said, “I and my partner thought that since a lot many students had started coming home via flights arranged by the Indian government under Operation Ganga, we, too, could contribute a bit. We felt that all these students, many of whom were left with little cash, could be offered free taxi service from our end and hence, we floated the idea. On day 1 today, we have got a lot of queries from people who are to return from tomorrow onwards. I guess there could be hundreds of students yet to return and at least some of them could avail our service. This will not be any promotional activity but sheer gratitude.”

As Harshdeep shared the post on ‘NoticeBoard – Jalandhar by Tinu Luthra’ FB group this morning, the city residents showered a heap of praises on him for the initiative.