City’s beautification: Jalandhar Civic body plans to rope in artists

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 2

The Jalandhar Municipal Corporation is planning to rope in some eminent Jalandhar-based artists for a beautification plan of the city.

MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish held a meeting with artists here today. He even announced setting up of an artists’ forum titled “Sailaab” (meaning overflow or inundation).

Sahil Sareen, who has a collection of old photographs of the city, said the city had been known for artists for the past several years. Efforts must be made to bring them all on a common platform for ideation on city beautification.

Among those who participated included Aakriti Kapoor, Ambika Thakur, Bhawna Kapoor, Manpreet Khanna, Uday, Ritika Arora, Stuti, Gurpreet, Anjali Dada and Devika Mahajan. Sareen said city residents would be able to witness some good art work at public places soon.