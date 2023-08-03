City’s beautification: Jalandhar Civic body plans to rope in artists

Jalandhar, August 2
The Jalandhar Municipal Corporation is planning to rope in some eminent Jalandhar-based artists for a beautification plan of the city.
MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish held a meeting with artists here today. He even announced setting up of an artists’ forum titled “Sailaab” (meaning overflow or inundation).
Sahil Sareen, who has a collection of old photographs of the city, said the city had been known for artists for the past several years. Efforts must be made to bring them all on a common platform for ideation on city beautification.
Among those who participated included Aakriti Kapoor, Ambika Thakur, Bhawna Kapoor, Manpreet Khanna, Uday, Ritika Arora, Stuti, Gurpreet, Anjali Dada and Devika Mahajan. Sareen said city residents would be able to witness some good art work at public places soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6
44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...
Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'
Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace
Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies
Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya
Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners
A political decision, claims Kapil Sibal