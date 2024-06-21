Jalandhar’s Jasmeet Singh selected for World varsity games

Jalandhar, June 20
Jasmeet Singh (22) from Jalandhar has been selected for the FISU World University Games Handball Championship. The tournament is scheduled to be held at Antequera, Spain, from June 26 to 30.
Coach Lovejeet Singh Sarai, who runs his training centre at DAV College, has been coaching Jasmeet for the last 10 years.
Jasmeet Singh completed schooling from Police DAV School and is now pursuing BPed from Punjabi University.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release
ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind...
Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery
PM Meloni calls Singh's death an ‘inhuman act’ and a ‘barbar...
Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon
Water demand has increased as the National Capital is facing...