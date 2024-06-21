Jalandhar’s Jasmeet Singh selected for World varsity games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 20

Jasmeet Singh (22) from Jalandhar has been selected for the FISU World University Games Handball Championship. The tournament is scheduled to be held at Antequera, Spain, from June 26 to 30.

Coach Lovejeet Singh Sarai, who runs his training centre at DAV College, has been coaching Jasmeet for the last 10 years.

Jasmeet Singh completed schooling from Police DAV School and is now pursuing BPed from Punjabi University.

