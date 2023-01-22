Civic body passes resolution to cancel LED project in Nurmahal

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 21

The Nurmahal Nagar Council (NC) has passed a resolution to cancel the LED project in the town.

Nagar Council vice-president Jang Bahadar and councillors Rajiv Missar, Anil Mohan, Balvir Chand, Deepak Kumar and Mamta Jassal had brought a requisition in the House meeting held on January 16, saying the council approved a project to install LEDs in the town as per government directions. The executing agency has installed lights in some areas on the town.

Installed LEDs however were of inferior quality and failed to serve the purpose in the area, they alleged. “Residents have brought this to our notice that many areas are still not lit properly despite installation of LEDs. They have urged us to cancel the project,” said the councillors.

They further said keeping in view the financial interests of the Nagar Council, the LED project should be immediately cancelled and security of Rs 4,49,290 deposited in the account of White Placed Technologies Pvt Ltd should be refunded. Also, the House should pass a resolution and send it to the government for further action to cancel the project.

Nagar Council president Hardeep Kaur said a resolution had been passed urging the government to cancel the LED lights project in Nurmahal town at the earliest. She said the House had decided to direct the executive officer to send this resolution to the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner and the Local Bodies Department.