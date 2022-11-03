Civil flights from Adampur airport soon

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, November 2

The Adampur airport would soon be operational for civil flights. This assurance has been given by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in response to a detailed letter written by his colleague in the Cabinet Som Parkash on October 31.

This was stated by the Union Minister of State himself to this correspondent here on Wednesday. he said a high-level meeting with officials of “Alliance Air” was held at the Civil Aviation Ministry office on Tuesday. The officials assured that civil flights would soon be resumed from the Adampur airport.