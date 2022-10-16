Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, honours NGO for social service

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 15

The Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, honoured the Edu Youth Foundation, a city-based NGO, for its contribution to the betterment of the society. The NGO has organised a number of blood-donation camps, tree-plantation drives and langar sewas.

Medical Superintendent Dr Rajiv Sharma felicitated the NGO’s president, Kanwar Sartaj Singh. He appreciated the foundation’s efforts to help kids suffering from Thalassemia. The president said the NGO had motivated the youth to donate blood for the Thalassaemia patients and its volunteers work with dedication. SMO Dr Gurmeet Lal, Thalassemia Ward Incharge TS Bhatia and others attended the felicitation ceremony.