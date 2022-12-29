Civil Hospital to get modern burn unit, RT-PCR testing lab

Jalandhar, December 28

The handing over of burn ward and RT-PCR testing lab to Civil Hospital is on the cards as both projects are ready to provide healthcare services to people.

The 14-bedded ‘Burn Ward’ has been equipped with modern facilities, which could be extended to 19-bed having all advanced technology for medical assistance to patients in exigency.

The Jalandhar central MLA Raman Arora, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh accompanied by Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma and team of senior doctors today took a round of burn ward, upcoming RT-PCR testing lab and oxygen plants. The DC said the burn ward being constructed by the Punjab Health System Corporation at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore. Once this ward, located in trauma centre, become operational, this will be a big facility for patients with critical burns, he added.

The MLA and DC also went to the new laboratory constructed by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, with a capacity of 1000 RT-PCR test per day. The Medical Superintendent Dr Rajiv Sharma apprised that this laboratory was coming up at old orthopaedics ward. Raman Arora also asked the authorities to get the Red Cross Medicine Shop opened in the hospital, in case the Jan Aushadi Kendra could not be made functional for some time.