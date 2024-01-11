Civil Surgeon inspects hospital in Nakodar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 10

Civil Surgeon Jagdeep Chawla inspected the ongoing routine immunisation session and the Sub-Divisional Health Hospital (SDH), Nakodar, on Wednesday.

Civil Surgeon Jagdeep Chawla, District Vaccination Officer Rakesh Chopra and Superintendent Yograj visited the ongoing immunisation session in the slum areas near Kali Bein at Nakodar.

After this, Chawla inspected the emergency and maternity wards at the SDH Nakodar along with Nakodar Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Sanjeev Kumar. While interacting with the patients he asked about the health services being provided to them. Meanwhile, the OPD patients were inquired about the entry process being done on the HIMS software. The dialysis room, blood bank, immunisation room, MCH were also visited and health services were inspected.

Chawla held a meeting with SDH, Nakodar, the SMO and staff and necessary guidelines were given. He said the purpose of the Health Department is to create a healthy society, so it must be ensured that benefits of the various schemes and health programmes of the department reach the common people.

