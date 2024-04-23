CJM Aparajita Joshi bereaved

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 22

Dr Inder Mohan Joshi, father of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aparajita Joshi has passed away at Chandigarh. He was Head of Chemistry Department at Panjab University, Chandigarh, a senator in the PU senate and also a general secretary of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA).

He also remained a Professor at Ramgarhia College, Phagwara. He also contributed to the newspapers as a column writer. His last rites will be held on April 23 at 5 pm at the cremation ground near Housing Board Chowk, Manimajra, Chandigarh.

#Panjab University Chandigarh #Phagwara