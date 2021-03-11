Class XII student attacked with sharp weapons outside school

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 20

A 17-year-old Class XII student of a private school was attacked allegedly with sharp-edged weapons outside a government school on the Ladowali road on Saturday.

The police said the victim, Jatin Kumar, was returning home after school when a youngster along with his family members allegedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, a baseball bat, etc, in the middle of the road.

Investigating officer Balakaran Singh of the Navi Baradari police station said the incident took place around 11.30 am outside Ladowali Government School. He said the victim’s father in his complaint has named a youngster and his parents and relatives to be behind this attack. “On Monday, we will collect the CCTV footage from the school to know what exactly happened and how many people were involved”, he added.

When asked about the reason behind this attack, Singh said in the preliminary investigation it was found that the both victim and accused were relatives. He said they had a fight over some issue last night at their residence or somewhere outside, and to take revenge for the same, he was attacked today.

“The victim has received minor injuries. He was given first aid and discharged from the hospital,” he added.