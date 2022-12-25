Classical artistes cast spell on audience

Jalandhar, December 24
After the Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan began on a melodious note with the Patiala-Khusrau Gharana strains, the Day 2 was marked by brilliant performances from artistes of great repute from across the country.
Veteran Pt Ajoy Chakravarty was the highlight on Day 2. He started his recital with a rendition in Raga Jog, after which he presented another mellifluous bandish and a tarana.
The Day 2 of the sammellan started with the vocal recitals of Sanjukta Das accompanied on the tabla by Jaidev and on the harmonium by Paromita Mukherjee. Sur Bahar strains from Dr Ashwin Mahesh Dalvi regaled the audience with Ankit Parikh on the Pakhwaj for his accompaniment.
Sujata Gaurav Kumar’s vocals came in next with Durjay Bhaumik on the tabla and Patomita Mukhrjee on the harmonium. The day reached its zenith with Patiala Gharana scion Johal Ali’s adept strains on the violin. Vocals from Anjana Nath and Mohan Veena strains from Mohan Veena exponent Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and his son Pt Salil Bhatt’s Satvik Veena recital too cast a musical spell on the audience. The Day 2 came to a close with with the recital from vidushi Sumitra Guha.
On Day 1, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who specially attended the Samellan also lauded the contribution of the 147-year-old festival and donated Rs 5 lakh to the festival.
