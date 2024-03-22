Clean canal water starts flowing into Chitti Bein

Tribune News Service

Sultanpur Lodhi, March 21

On the eve of World Water Day, clean canal water was released from Simbli village in Chitti Bein. The clean water flow in Chitti Bein, the breather of Doaba, will bring up the underground water in this region.

MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal described it as a historic occasion, and said when the world celebrates Water Day on March 22, the sound of clean water would be clearly heard in Chitti Bein after decades.

He said the long-held dream has come true. Seechewal, thanking Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan, said he had laid the foundation stone for making the regulator in the presence of dignitaries on May 8, 2023 to release clean water in Chitti Bein. After about nine months, the dream of the people of Doaba came true.

Superintendent of Drainage Department Gurpinder Singh and XEN Davinder Singh said 20 cusecs of water has been released in Chitti Bein. “It will be gradually increased. Eventually, 200 cusecs of water is to be released in Chitti Bein. Drains were being cleaned to carry water to Chitti Bein,” Gurpinder Singh said.

Seechewal said today when he said the water table of Punjab was going lower for which this will be a meaningful start to raise the level of underground water. Seechewal said earlier, clean water had started flowing in the sacred Kali Bein, leading to rise in the water table in the adjacent areas. He said the same phenomenon would follow with Chitti Bein, too.

The residents of the area and especially farmers thanked Seechewal for this historic gift.

Farmers Gurwinder Singh Boparai, Tega Singh, Pyara Singh, Lakhwinder Singh and others said even when Seechewal was not an MP, he was engaged in the work of saving water, trees, flowers and the earth and were giving demand letters letter to the officers. For the last 10 years, efforts were being made by Seechewal to make clean water flow in Chitti Bein.

After becoming a member of Rajya Sabha, he released a grant of Rs 1.19 cr for the regulator built at Simbli village and has spent a large part of his discretionary funds for water conservation, said a farmer.

